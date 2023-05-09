Brokers Set Expectations for CSG Systems International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSG Systems International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

CSGS stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

