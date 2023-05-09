Brokers Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $989.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

