Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

FTS opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Fortis (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

