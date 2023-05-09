Kaman Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kaman in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $22.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.