FY2023 EPS Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Innospec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Stock Down 1.3 %

Innospec stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,621,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,383,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.