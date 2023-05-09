Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

GOLD opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.83, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.