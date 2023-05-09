FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Issued By DA Davidson

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Procore Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.71). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $55.37 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

