DA Davidson Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.19 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $75.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

