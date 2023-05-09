FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issued By William Blair

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.50, a PEG ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

