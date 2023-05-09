Meridian Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Meridian Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Meridian has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 96.7% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 117,256 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 91.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 77,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.