Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 868,774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,911,000 after buying an additional 609,444 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.