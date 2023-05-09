JD.com (JD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JD.com by 42.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

