Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $16.90-$17.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $163.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

See Also

