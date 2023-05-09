Groupon (GRPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 87.28% and a negative net margin of 39.66%. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Groupon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Groupon has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Groupon



Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

