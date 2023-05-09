Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter.
Fossil Group stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
