Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 151,601 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $112,930,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

