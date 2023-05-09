Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amdocs Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.