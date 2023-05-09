PLBY Group (PLBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,048,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

