AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. AppHarvest has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 1,210.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. On average, analysts expect AppHarvest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppHarvest Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

