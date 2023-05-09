Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak Trading Up 1.3 %

OTRK stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ontrak by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 502,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Ontrak by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

