Katapult (KPLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult Price Performance

KPLT opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The company has a market cap of $62.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Katapult by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Katapult by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

