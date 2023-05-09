Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRCC opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.13 million, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

