Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $914.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. State Street Corp increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 474,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 614.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MNTK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

