Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

