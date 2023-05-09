Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $140.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.