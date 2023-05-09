Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $72.02 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $25,216,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $8,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

