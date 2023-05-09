Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FUN opened at $41.30 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.