Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $264.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.18 and a 200-day moving average of $276.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.