Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) PT Raised to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.21 million, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

