CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $74,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

