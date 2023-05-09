StockNews.com Upgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.
Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
