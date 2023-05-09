StockNews.com Upgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

BCE Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.