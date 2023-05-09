BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

