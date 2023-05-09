StockNews.com Lowers DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Up 0.0 %

DCP stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.