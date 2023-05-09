Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.78.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 2,825.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.