Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 2,825.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

See Also

