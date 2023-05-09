Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

PRGO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

