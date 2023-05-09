FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issued By Northland Capmk

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Super Micro Computer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

SMCI stock opened at $136.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

