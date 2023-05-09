National Bank Financial Comments on First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
