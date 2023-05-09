Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Regis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Regis stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.79. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 105.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 51.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regis by 392.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Regis during the first quarter valued at $848,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

