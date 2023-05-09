FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.40.

Shares of ABX opened at C$26.56 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.78.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

