Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Akita Drilling Price Performance

Akita Drilling has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

(Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.