Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

