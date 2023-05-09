Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $7.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.80. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$169.34.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.15. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

