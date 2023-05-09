Atb Cap Markets Comments on Baytex Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

BTE opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.86. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of C$648.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

