FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Fortis stock opened at C$61.27 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.29%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

