FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.41 million.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.
