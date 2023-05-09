FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IGM Financial Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$38.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.95. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

