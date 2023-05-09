FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of C$689.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.33 million.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFX. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.52 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.71%.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.