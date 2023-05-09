Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$15.43 million for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

