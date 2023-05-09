Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
