Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.