HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) versus Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Critical Review

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 3 0 2.75 HealthStream 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than HealthStream.

This table compares Kanzhun and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 10.55 $15.55 million $0.05 368.20 HealthStream $266.83 million 2.73 $12.09 million $0.39 60.80

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. HealthStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79% HealthStream 4.37% 3.17% 2.15%

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

