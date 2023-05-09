Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

ACDVF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

